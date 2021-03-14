Nashville recording star Justin Kane to perform at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Nashville recording artist Justin Kane will be presenting "Passion in Every Song," a live-streamed Betty Strong Encounter Center program.
The presentation, which is a mix of country, Southern rock, modern-day hits and original songs, can be accessed at 2 p.m. March 21 at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.
A U.S. Naval Service man as well as a recording artist, Kane won the Mega Star award at the "Galaxy of Stars Talent Search" following his service.
For a complete listing of events at the Betty Strong Encounter Center as well as at the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
