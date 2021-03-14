 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nashville recording star Justin Kane to perform at Encounter Center
View Comments

Nashville recording star Justin Kane to perform at Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Nashville recording artist Justin Kane will be presenting "Passion in Every Song," a live-streamed Betty Strong Encounter Center program.

The presentation, which is a mix of country, Southern rock, modern-day hits and original songs, can be accessed at 2 p.m. March 21 at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.  

A U.S. Naval Service man as well as a recording artist, Kane won the Mega Star award at the "Galaxy of Stars Talent Search" following his service.

For a complete listing of events at the Betty Strong Encounter Center as well as at the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicagoans surprised to see river dyed green after a year without the tradition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News