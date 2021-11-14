Native American quilting practices discussed at South Sioux City Library

The program is in recognition of National Native American Heritage Month. Those who are unable to attend Provost's presentation can view quilts, blankets and other special items shared by the Sto-wahi Quilters Guild, which will be on display throughout the month of November. The Guild, which was established in 2010 with just four members, has grown to include more than 50 participants. They meet at the Nebraska Indian Community College, and all are welcome to join.