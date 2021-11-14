 Skip to main content
Native American quilting practices discussed at South Sioux City Library

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Nebraska Indian Community College's Patty Provost will be speaking on the history and significance of quilting in Native American culture during a program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.

The program is in recognition of National Native American Heritage Month. Those who are unable to attend Provost's presentation can view quilts, blankets and other special items shared by the Sto-wahi Quilters Guild, which will be on display throughout the month of November. The Guild, which was established in 2010 with just four members, has grown to include more than 50 participants. They meet at the Nebraska Indian Community College, and all are welcome to join.

For more information about the Native American Quilting program, call the library at 402-492-5745 or email Assistant Director Dan Nieman at dnieman@southsiouxcity,org.

