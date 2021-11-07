Nature Center's Nature Tales will discuss turkeys

SIOUX CITY -- Preschoolers with an accompanying adult guardian are invited to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd., for a special story time featuring turkeys.
This Nature Tales for Preschoolers program, 10 a.m. Tuesday, is limited to 20 people. Weather permitting, a short hike will occur after the story is read.
Pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or by emailing naturalist Theresa Kruid at tkruid@woodburyparks.org.
