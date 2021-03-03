 Skip to main content
Nature Center's Preschool program to focus on green things in March
Nature Center tails

Woodbury County Conservation Board naturalist Theresa Kruid, right, leads an activity during a program on animal tails.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Preschoolers with an accompanying adult guardian are invited to a special nature story time at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

Naturalist Theresa Kruid will be reading "Green" by Laura Vaccaro Seeger during this free, indoor/outdoor session. Mask wearing and social distancing are required for this free event that has a strict limit of 12 people. Comfortable clothing and footwear is recommended since a trail hike will occur following the story.

Preregistration is required by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing tkruid@woodburyparks.org.

