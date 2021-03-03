Nature Center's Preschool program to focus on green things in March

SIOUX CITY -- Preschoolers with an accompanying adult guardian are invited to a special nature story time at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

Naturalist Theresa Kruid will be reading "Green" by Laura Vaccaro Seeger during this free, indoor/outdoor session. Mask wearing and social distancing are required for this free event that has a strict limit of 12 people. Comfortable clothing and footwear is recommended since a trail hike will occur following the story.