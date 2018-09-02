SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa National Guard Sioux City Readiness Center, 3200 2nd Mech Drive, will host a 50th anniversary of the Vietnam mobilization of the 2nd Battalion, Mechanized, 133rd Infantry, Iowa Army National Guard, Sept. 22.
The social will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Retired Brig. Gen. James Lalley will serve as host and the distinguished guest is retired Lt. Gen. Roger Schultz.
The "2nd Mech" mobilized for federal service at Fort Carson, Colorado, on May 13, 1968, with 863 soldiers. Approximately 525 soldiers deployed overseas to Vietnam with regular Army units.
Twelve soldiers were killed in action and 63 were wounded before demobilizing on Dec. 31, 1969. The 2nd Battalion, Mechanized, 133rd Infantry was deactivated in September 1997.
Commemorative challenge coins will be available to Second Mech veterans and their friends. Each veteran attending the event gets a coin; coins are available for those who cannot attend.
For more information on the 50th Anniversary contact Bill Anderson by email at william.d.anderson88.ctr@mail.mil or by phone at 712-490-5043.