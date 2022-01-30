New bird tracking app to be discussed at virtual Audubon Society meeting

SIOUX CITY -- The Loess Hills Audubon Society will have a virtual program, by birdwatcher Rex Rundquist, on Thursday evening.

Rundqust will discuss the eBird smartphone application for bird listing and identification during the presentation which will be available on Zoom.

eBird, Rundquist said, is a powerful tool for birdwatchers to keep personal records while contributing to a worldwide database of birds.

There will not be an in-person Loess Hills Audubon Society meeting for February. It will be held via Zoom only.

Rundquist’s program begins at 7 p.m.

To register for this Zoom meeting, contact the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's Dawn Snyder at 712-258-0838 or dsnyder@woodboryparks.org.

