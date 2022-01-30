 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New bird tracking app to be discussed at virtual Audubon Society meeting

  • 0
loess hills audubon society logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Loess Hills Audubon Society will have a virtual program, by birdwatcher Rex Rundquist, on Thursday evening. 

Rundqust will discuss the eBird smartphone application for bird listing and identification during the presentation which will be available on Zoom.

eBird, Rundquist said, is a powerful tool for birdwatchers to keep personal records while contributing to a worldwide database of birds.

There will not be an in-person Loess Hills Audubon Society meeting for February. It will be held via Zoom only.

Rundquist’s program begins at 7 p.m. 

To register for this Zoom meeting, contact the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's Dawn Snyder at 712-258-0838 or dsnyder@woodboryparks.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

It's never too late to train your dog, experts say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News