New history group to meet at Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY -- History lovers are invited to attend the inaugural meeting of the History Buffs group from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

This group will meet on the second Friday of each month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees are invited to bring a favorite old toy from the past, talk about it, discuss its origins and and share fond memories of it with the group. Don Miller and Larry Fuller of KSCJ's "Nostalgia Theater" are the moderators of the program.

For more information, call the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 712-224-5242.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.