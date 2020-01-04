You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New history group to meet at Interpretive Center
View Comments

New history group to meet at Interpretive Center

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- History lovers are invited to attend the inaugural meeting of the History Buffs group from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

This group will meet on the second Friday of each month.

Attendees are invited to bring a favorite old toy from the past, talk about it, discuss its origins and and share fond memories of it with the group. Don Miller and Larry Fuller of KSCJ's "Nostalgia Theater" are the moderators of the program.

For more information, call the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 712-224-5242. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News