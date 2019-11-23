You are the owner of this article.
New Horizons Band to play music at Encounter Center
New Horizons Band to play music at Encounter Center

New Horizons Band
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Holiday music will fill the air when New Horizons Band of Sioux City presents its Christmas concert under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The audience will be treated to Christmas music from standard carols to classic melodies to pop standards to audience sing-a-longs. Rossman brings more than 50 years of experience in instrumental and vocal music education, including 15 years at Morningside College.

The 30-member New Horizons Band of Sioux City was formed more than 10 years ago with six members. It is one of the more than 200 U.S. programs in the New Horizons International Music Association, which has a sole purpose of providing musical opportunities to adults.

Admission to this concert is free and a reception will follow. 

