SIOUX CITY -- Patriotic music will fill the air when New Horizons Band of Sioux City presents its "Americana 2019" concert under the direction of Dr. Lou Rossman at 2:30 p.m. June 30 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Admission is free; a reception will follow.
The audience will hear a variety of patriotic pieces, including an American Spectacular Medley and "Nations Prayer." Also included will be “The Alamo March” and Oscar Peterson’s “Hymn to Freedom.”
The 30-member New Horizons Band of Sioux City began more than 10 years ago with six members. It is one of more than 200 U.S. programs in the New Horizons International Music Association, which originated in 1991 at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. The association’s purpose is to provide musical opportunities for adults.
Dr. Rossman has more than 50 years of experience in instrumental and vocal music education, including 15 years at Morningside College.