New St. Augustine portrait exhibit opens at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- A new photographer has opened an exhibit featuring portraits of the children of St. Augustine Indian Mission in Winnebago, Nebraska.

Award-winning photographer A.J. Olnes has stepped into the longtime position held by Father Don Doll, as the new photos come to the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The Center and St. Augustine are celebrating this 15-year collaboration with an exhibit of the St. Augustine school students and faculty. The children of the St. Augustine Mission also appear in a calendar that displays 13 full-color portraits of the students recently shot by Olnes at the historic Mission.

St. Augustine Indian Mission is located on the Winnebago Reservation 22 miles southwest of Sioux City. Founded in 1909 by Sister Katharine Drexel, the private, nonprofit school enrolls students from kindergarten through the eighth grade of diverse faiths and heritages. They study traditional language and culture along with a solid core of academics.

Olnes' 20-by-30-inch portraits celebrate students educated at the mission. Olnes is based in Omaha and served as a photographer for Creighton University and the Creighton University Athletic Department.