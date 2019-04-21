SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- New Stage Players will be presenting "Barefoot in the Park" as the first play to take the stage for eight performances at the newly renovated New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave.
One of Neil Simon's most beloved plays, "Barefoot in the Park" stars Bryan and Krystal Deck as newlyweds who move into a tiny apartment and must contend with an oddball neighbor (Tim Hess) and the bride's well-meaning mother (Melissa Derechailo).
"Barefoot in the Park" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and April 29 and 30. Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. May 2, May 3 and May 4.