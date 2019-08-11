NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The North Sioux City Community Library Friends will be hosting their third annual Lake Loop for the Library from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive.
Participants are encouraged to read as they walk the loop. Stations will be set up along the path with pages from a book. People who finish the path will discover a surprise ending.
According to organizers, the event will give families a chance to enjoy Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve as well as support the North Sioux City Community Library, 601 River Drive.
Water as well as a lunch of hot dogs, chips and a cookie will be provided to people taking part in the lake loop.