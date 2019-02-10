NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The public will be invited when the North Sioux City Community Library hosts a silent auction to purchase art or commission art at 6 p.m. Friday at 601 River Drive.
The auction is part of a unique art exhibit titled "Arts of North Sioux City Youth," which will be on display at the library until Feb. 23.
Several aspiring local youth artists have collaborated to create a show to promote their skills, talents and techniques. In addition, the artists also learned how to display and present their works for public viewing.
The auction will be a chance for the public to meet young artists with the proceeds going to fund activities that will enhance artistic talent.
For people interested in purchasing a display piece, email nscyouthartists@yahoo.com.