SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman is among three Northwest Iowans honored last month by Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Programs of Greater Siouxland.
Melinda Surber received the President's Call to Service Volunteer Award in the foster grandparent program, a national honor given to people who record over 4,000 volunteer hours. She was joined in the foster grandparent category by Karen LeMonds of Rock Rapids. Susan Eubanks of Remsen received a senior companion award.
The recipients will receive a rose bouquet, personalized certificate, official pin and letter from the president.
The award, a national program, was established in 2003 by President George W. Bush. The Siouxland organization is one of hundreds of local groups certifying participation in the program and conferring awards.