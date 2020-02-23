You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Northwestern College A cappella Choir announces spring tour
View Comments

Northwestern College A cappella Choir announces spring tour

{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College A cappella Choir will be presenting its touring concert at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at the college's Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. SW.

This will occur after the 42-member choir completes its spring tour, Feb. 29 through March 10, in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and eastern Iowa.

The choir's touring program includes songs in a variety of texts, languages and styles that focus on love, loss, celebration, humor, commitment and God's grace. 

"Praise to the Lord, "O Salutaris Hostia" and "Ezekiel Saw de Wheel" are among the ensemble's repertoire. Several songs will feature solos by choir members, and the concert will close with the choir's traditional "Beautiful Savior."

Thomas Holm

Holm

Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Holm, professor of music at Northwestern, the A cappella Choir has performed across the United States and abroad.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News