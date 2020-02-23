Northwestern College A cappella Choir announces spring tour

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College A cappella Choir will be presenting its touring concert at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at the college's Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. SW.

This will occur after the 42-member choir completes its spring tour, Feb. 29 through March 10, in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and eastern Iowa.

The choir's touring program includes songs in a variety of texts, languages and styles that focus on love, loss, celebration, humor, commitment and God's grace.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Praise to the Lord, "O Salutaris Hostia" and "Ezekiel Saw de Wheel" are among the ensemble's repertoire. Several songs will feature solos by choir members, and the concert will close with the choir's traditional "Beautiful Savior."

Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Holm, professor of music at Northwestern, the A cappella Choir has performed across the United States and abroad.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.