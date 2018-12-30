ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- "Striped Sounds," an art exhibit by Shannon Sargent, of Sioux City, will be on display Jan. 8 through Feb. 15 at Northwestern College's Te Paske Gallery, 214 Eighth St. SW.
A public reception with the artist is scheduled at 7 p.m. Jan. 11.
Sargent's show is an interactive installation of mixed media containing manipulated materials such as painting, sculptures and found objects.
Sargent is the exhibitions/collections coordinator for the Sioux City Art Center, where he maintains the permanent collection and installs the exhibitions. He also serves as an adjunct professor and curator at Morningside College, teaching sculpture and managing the galleries.
Northwestern's Te Paske Gallery is in the Thea G. Korver Visual Arts Center on Highway 10. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.