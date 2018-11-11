ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The public is invited to join Northwestern College students, faculty and staff for the annual President's Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26.
The 7 p.m. worship service in front of Zwemer Hall will include music by a brass ensemble and the Women's Choir, remarks by President Greg Christy, Scripture reading by theater students, and Christmas carols sung by the audience as they light candles.
It will culminate with the lighting of a Christmas tree, followed by the lighting of additional Christmas decorations around the campus, which is located at 101 Seventh St. SW.
After the service, attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments in the Vogel Community Room of the DeWitt Learning Center.
In case of inclement weather, the President's Christmas Tree Lighting will be Nov. 27.