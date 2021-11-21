 Skip to main content
Northwestern College music department to present Christmas Vespers Dec. 4-5

Northwestern Vespers

Northwestern’s annual Christmas Vespers concert is shown in this 2019 photo. The college's Vespers service will return Dec. 4 and 5. 

 Dan Ross / Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College music department will present its annual Christmas Vespers concerts at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 3 p.m. Dec. 5 in Christ Chapel.

The event is free and open to the public.

The concerts will center on the theme of light, as it is revealed in Christ and shared by those who follow him, the college said in a press release. 

The A cappella Choir, Women’s Choir, Orchestra, Brass Ensemble and organist MaryLou Wielenga will perform a variety of reflective and festive musical works.

Soloists will include students DJ Nibbelink and Isaac Cook. The program will feature select pieces by Sergei Rachmaninoff, John Rutter, Norwegian composer Kim André Arnesen, and contemporary choral composers Michael John Trotta and René Clausen, among others.

The audience will also be invited to sing many traditional carols.

John Vonder Bruegge, dean of arts and humanities, and Jennifer Feenstra, professor of psychology, will share several Scripture readings exploring the event’s theme. 

