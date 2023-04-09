ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College music department will present a series of free concerts throughout April and May in Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. S.W.

At 7:30 p.m. April 21, the Acapella Choir will perform repertoire from its spring tour.

At 3 p.m. April 22, the Women's Choir will showcase 10 selections that represent a wide range of musical styles.

At 7:30 p.m. April 22, Northwestern's Jazz Band and Percussion Ensemble will take the stage with a mix of jazz tunes as well as traditional Afro-Cuban and Latin percussion pieces.

At 7:30 p.m. May 5, the Northwestern Orchestra will perform works that span different time periods and genres, including Haydn's Symphony No. 104 in D Major "London," an arrangement of the "Lord of the Rings" main theme and Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade."