ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College's a cappella choir will be performing its touring concert at 7:30 p.m. April 12 in Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. SW.
The 75-minute concert will feature the choir's full spring tour program, which includes songs of faith such as "Mary, Did You Know," and a powerful setting of a prayer by Mother Teresa. The program will also include songs that explore some of the most difficult human experiences that call for understanding, support, strength and courage.
Several songs will feature solos by choir members, and the concert will close with the choir's traditional "Beautiful Savior."
Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Holm, the 45-member choir will cover approximately 500 miles throughout Iowa.
"The concert will provide a rich journey for the audience," Holm said.