ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College chamber ensembles will be presenting a free public concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Chapel.

The concert will include performances by a brass quintet, woodwind ensembles and three string ensembles. The event will feature a variety of music, including seasonal selections.

Angela Holt

Holt

Under the direction of assistant professor of music Angela Holt, the brass quintet and woodwind ensemble will each present a seasonal piece and classical chamber piece. Among the brass quintet's selection will be "Rondeau" by Jean-Joseph Miouret and "Just a Closer Walk with Thee," arranged by Don Gillis. Selections for the woodwind ensembles will include one movement from "Quartet in D Major" by Anton Reicha and "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," written by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and arranged by James Christensen.

Under the direction of violin instructor Lisa Miedema, a string quintet, trio and duo will perform pieces from three works. The quintet will perform a movement from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Quintet No. 4 in G Minor." A selection from Friedrich Hermann's "Capriccio, Opus 2" will be performed by the trio, while the duo will perform two movements from Franz Danzi's "Duet No. 1 in C Major for Viola and Cello."

