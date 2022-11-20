Northwestern College to present Christmas Vespers

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College music department will presents its annual Christmas Vespers concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St., S.W.

The theme for this year's concerts will be "In the Footsteps of Mary." The performances will feature narration by recently retired theater professors Jeff and Karen Barker. It will explore the Christmas story from Mary's perspective -- from the announcement of the incarnation to the foreshadowing of the cross.

Guest soloist Michelle Monroe, mezzo soprano, will sing the role of Mary in the five-movement setting of "Magnificat" by Imant Raminish, joined by the a cappella choir and accompanist Nora Verburg.

In addition to the a cappella choir, Northwestern's Women's choir, orchestra, brass ensemble and organist Mary Lou Wielenga will also perform. The program will also feature select seasonal pieces such as "Mary, Did You Know?" "Lo, How a Rose," and Bach's "My Spirit Be Joyful," among others.

According to music professor Dr. Thomas Holm, the Vespers concerts will engage listeners will engage listeners with all the elements of Mary's life journey.

"From beginning to end, these performances will feature a variety of high quality music, leading the audience through a narrative that includes many aspects of the Christmas story," he said.

The audience will also be invited to join in singing traditional Christmas carols during this event that is free and open to the public.