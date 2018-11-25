ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College music department will be presenting its annual Christmas Vespers concert at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Dec. 2, inside Northwestern College's Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. SW.
This year's Vespers is focused on Christ's coming, his challenge to Christians and their response to him.
Northwestern music director Dr. Thomas Holm said the program was inspired by "The Hunger Carol," a Taiwanese Christmas hymn.
In addition to an a cappella choir, under Holm's direction, Northwestern's Brass Ensemble, Women's Choir and Chamber Orchestra will be performing during this free, open-to-the-public event.