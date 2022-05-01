 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Novel by Lawton, Iowa writer picks up two national awards

resistance book cover
Provided

LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel by a Lawton, Iowa-based author was recently awarded two Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio.

Donna M. Young's "Resistance" -- the second book in the "Redeemed" trilogy -- received awards for Christian fiction and best thriller.

Donna M. Young author photo

Young

An artist, ordained minister and stage 4 cancer survivor, Young began writing when she was undergoing treatment. Since 2017, she has written eight books in categories like nonfiction, thrillers, historic fiction and religious studies.

Young started her "Redeemed" book series with "Redemption" -- the novel which introduced the lead characters of Jana and Josh. The series ended with "Daze of Grace."

