Novel by Lawton, Iowa writer picks up two national awards

LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel by a Lawton, Iowa-based author was recently awarded two Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio.
Donna M. Young's "Resistance" -- the second book in the "Redeemed" trilogy -- received awards for Christian fiction and best thriller.
An artist, ordained minister and stage 4 cancer survivor, Young began writing when she was undergoing treatment. Since 2017, she has written eight books in categories like nonfiction, thrillers, historic fiction and religious studies.
Young started her "Redeemed" book series with "Redemption" -- the novel which introduced the lead characters of Jana and Josh. The series ended with "Daze of Grace."