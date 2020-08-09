You have permission to edit this article.
Old-fashioned hymn sing to stream live from Encounter Center
Old-fashioned hymn sing to stream live from Encounter Center

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the attached Betty Strong Encounter Center were built and are maintained by Missouri River Historical Development, the nonprofit group that holds the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's gambling license.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host the Nelson/ Redwine family and their “Hymns of Faith: an Olde Fashioned Hymn Sing.” The program will stream live on Facebook Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.

Donald and Marta Nelson are the proud parents of Erin Nelson and Brooke Redwine. Retired educators and active members of Grace United Methodist Church, Donald and Marta provided a rich musical education to their girls, which included a love of traditional hymnody. The girls are now teachers themselves.

Joining the Nelson/Redwine family on piano is family friend Pat Harm. A church musician, she can be found at the keyboards of a number of Siouxland congregations.

