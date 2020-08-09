Old-fashioned hymn sing to stream live from Encounter Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host the Nelson/ Redwine family and their “Hymns of Faith: an Olde Fashioned Hymn Sing.” The program will stream live on Facebook Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.

Donald and Marta Nelson are the proud parents of Erin Nelson and Brooke Redwine. Retired educators and active members of Grace United Methodist Church, Donald and Marta provided a rich musical education to their girls, which included a love of traditional hymnody. The girls are now teachers themselves.

Joining the Nelson/Redwine family on piano is family friend Pat Harm. A church musician, she can be found at the keyboards of a number of Siouxland congregations.

