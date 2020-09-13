Online 'Expedition in Stitches' planned at Lewis & Clark Center Sept. 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will present an online video for kids, “Expedition in Stitches,” that will be posted at 2 p.m. Saturday via Facebook at www.facebook.com/sclandc.

“Clothing was constantly being worn out and repaired by the men on the expedition,” says Sara Olson, the center’s education coordinator. “The Captain had carefully packed extra clothing, like shirts and socks, but by the end of the journey the men’s clothing was mostly made of animal hide and odds and ends.”

Kids will learn about the Corps of Discovery’s dress uniforms, everyday clothing, and even facial hair. Afterwards, kids will put their sewing skills to the test and learn how they can create their own do-it-yourself stitch pattern.

