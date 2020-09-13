 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online 'Expedition in Stitches' planned at Lewis & Clark Center Sept. 19
View Comments

Online 'Expedition in Stitches' planned at Lewis & Clark Center Sept. 19

{{featured_button_text}}
LC Kids' Expedition in Stitches Activity 9-19-20 Image.JPG

Lewis and Clark’s uniforms and clothing trends will be the topic of an online program, “Expedition in Stitches,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, via the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's Facebook page.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will present an online video for kids, “Expedition in Stitches,” that will be posted at 2 p.m. Saturday via Facebook at www.facebook.com/sclandc.

“Clothing was constantly being worn out and repaired by the men on the expedition,” says Sara Olson, the center’s education coordinator. “The Captain had carefully packed extra clothing, like shirts and socks, but by the end of the journey the men’s clothing was mostly made of animal hide and odds and ends.”

Kids will learn about the Corps of Discovery’s dress uniforms, everyday clothing, and even facial hair. Afterwards, kids will put their sewing skills to the test and learn how they can create their own do-it-yourself stitch pattern.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News