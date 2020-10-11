Online Kids' 'Captains the Builders' at Lewis & Clark Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's special online "Captains the Builders" video, which allows kids to make do-it-yourself "marshmallow forts" will be posted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Facebook.com/sclandc.

During the video, kids will learn about the Corps of Discovery's winter forts, including the designs and amenities of the fort and other winter activities.

"As the weather begins to get colder here in Siouxland, we can only imagine what was going through the captains' minds as they prepared to keep their men warm and fed through an unpredictable winter," said the Center's education coordinator Sara Olson.

For more information on any of the educational programs at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, visit siouxcitylcic.com.

