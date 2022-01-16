Online retirement funds workshop planned through ISU Extension Jan. 20 and 27

SIOUX CITY -- Ensuring that retirement funds can last a lifetime will be discussed in an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach workshop that will be offered online from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27.

Pre-registration is required. Attendees can sign up at bit.ly/wyrp17807.

"Writing Your Retirement Paycheck" is designed to provide information and resources needed by those approaching retirement within the next ten years. The workshop outlines key factors to consider prior to retirement and describes strategies for planning one’s income in retirement.

Topics include inflation, health costs, Social Security, required minimum distributions, income tax and more.

A fee of $25 per person or per couple for the Writing Your Retirement Paycheck workshop will help to off-set direct expenses and to support the Human Sciences County Extension Program.

Links for future offerings, including the next on-line offering in May, are found at www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement under “Upcoming Events.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0