Orange City Arts to present 'An Evening of Dance'

unity christian high school dance team

Unity Christian High School Dance Team will be among the dance troupes appearing at "An Evening of Dance," on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Unity Christian Knight Center in Orange City, Iowa.

 Provided

Orange City Arts to present ‘An Evening of Dance’

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Orange City Arts Council presents the annual “An Evening of Dance” on Jan. 14 at the Unity Christian Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. S.W.

The Orange City Arts Council presents the show, which features local dancers from Orange City, Sheldon, Sioux Center and surrounding communities, as a way to celebrate the art of dance.

Dance instructors will include Ashley Schiebout (Unity Christian High School Dance Team), Robin Van Es (Robin’s School of Dance), Georgia Walker (Illuminate Dance Project), Julia Vander Stelt (Elite Dance and Fitness) and Natalie Schouten (MOC-FV High School Dance Team).

Dancers of various age will demonstrate their skill and artistry through a mix of jazz, hip-hop, tap and modern dance.

Visit orangecityarts.org or call 712-70704510 for ticket information.

