Original film by Wayne State professor to be screened at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- "Ever Fallen," an original film by Wayne State College professor Michael White, will be screened at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The movie’s premise centers on the struggle for inclusion and relevance. Admission will be free with reception to follow.
The film is a "punk rock," counter-cultural version of Romeo and Juliet.
White teaches television and video production, along with other mass communication courses, at Wayne State.