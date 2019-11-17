Original film by Wayne State professor to be screened at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- "Ever Fallen," an original film by Wayne State College professor Michael White, will be screened at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The movie’s premise centers on the struggle for inclusion and relevance. Admission will be free with reception to follow.

The film is a "punk rock," counter-cultural version of Romeo and Juliet.

White teaches television and video production, along with other mass communication courses, at Wayne State.

