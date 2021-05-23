 Skip to main content
'Outdoor Iowa: A Pictorial Tour' coming to Betty Strong Encounter Center
David Moore

David Moore will present “Outdoor Iowa: A Pictorial Tour” May 30 as a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream program.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Le Mars, Iowa-based music teacher and photography enthusiast David Moore will be presenting "Outdoor Iowa: A Pictorial Tour" as a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream program.

It will be accessible at 2 p.m. May 30 at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com

Growing up in rural Iowa, Moore learned to appreciate the beauty of country landscapes, plant life and wildlife. With more than 20 years of studying and practicing photography, he has developed a passion for capturing those images in hopes of bringing pleasure to others. In his presentation, Moore will highlight some of his favorite Iowa landscape and nature photography.

