Paddling lessons planned Tuesday at Little Sioux Park

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Paddling lessons are planned Tuesday at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville. 

The program is intended for first-time paddlers, offering a fun and safe environment to learn how to canoe. Instruction and supervision will be provided by trained employees. Life jackets and canoeing equipment will be provided.

There will be two programs Tuesday, one from 10 a.m. to noon and another from 1 to 3 p.m. 

The program is for ages 10 and up. Attendees are advised to bring a water bottle and dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at the small open shelter near the beach. There is no cost. 

Attendees can pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing camps@woodburyparks.org

Little Sioux Park is located two miles southwest of Correctionville at 1746 O'Brien Ave. 

