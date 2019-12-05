Peirce Mansion to host Holiday Open House on Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Free refreshments, festive entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus will be among the highlights of the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association's Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the historic Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St.

Music will be provided at 2:30 p.m. by Mount Zion Baptist Church's Praise Team.

The Victorian-era mansion will be open to the public as a way of saying "thank you" to the community for its support throughout the year. Peirce Mansion Committee volunteers have restored the mansion back to its former glory after the Sioux City Public Museum -- the longtime occupant -- moved downtown in 2011.

Originally built in 1893 by local developer John Peirce, the home was purchased by the Junior League of Sioux City for $10,000 in 1958. After being donated to the City of Sioux City for use as a cultural building, it served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011. The mansion is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

