Peirce Mansion to host Holiday Open House on Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Free refreshments, festive entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus will be among the highlights of the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association's Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the historic Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St.
Music will be provided at 2:30 p.m. by Mount Zion Baptist Church's Praise Team.
The Victorian-era mansion will be open to the public as a way of saying "thank you" to the community for its support throughout the year. Peirce Mansion Committee volunteers have restored the mansion back to its former glory after the Sioux City Public Museum -- the longtime occupant -- moved downtown in 2011.
Originally built in 1893 by local developer John Peirce, the home was purchased by the Junior League of Sioux City for $10,000 in 1958. After being donated to the City of Sioux City for use as a cultural building, it served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011. The mansion is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Murals and interactive exhibits help explain the Lewis and Clark journey that passed through present-day Sioux City from late July to early September 1804. The illness, death, and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd is a focus at the museum, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The Sioux City Public Museum in downtown Sioux City features scores of exhibits dedicated to recapturing the city's cultural and historic past, as well as Native American life, pioneer life and the early days of living along the Missouri River.
The Sioux City Art Center houses a three-story glass atrium and five galleries to showcase traveling and permanent exhibits. The center offers art classes for preschoolers through senior citizens, and an annual outdoor arts festival, ArtSplash on Labor Day Weekend.
For well over 100 years, people have marveled at the beauty of Stone Park nestled in the Loess Hills in the northwest corner of the city. The park combines wildflowers, prairie, rugged woodlands, secluded ravines, wildlife and hilltop vistas of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Palmer’s Candy, founded in 1878, sells dozens of chocolates -- truffles, clusters, fudge, chocolate covered nuts and more. But its most famous candy is the Twin Bing, a candy bar with a cherry nougat and roasted peanut filling.
The 33-foot-tall steel Sacred Heart of Jesus statue sits in the peaceful grounds at Trinity Heights in Sioux City. The grounds were founded by the Rev. Harold V. Cooper on the site of the former Trinity Catholic College and High School.
Launched at the Howard Shipyards in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on May 31, 1932, the M.V. Sergeant Floyd served the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for more than 40 years. The decommissioned riverboat, dry-docked along the Missouri River on the edge of Chris Larsen Park, is now called the Sgt. Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Rd.
The seven-story structure, at 528 Pierce St., was built for $1.27 million in 1927 as a vaudeville and movie palace. After years of neglect, this architectural treasure was brought back to life in 2001 and is now a performing arts center and home to the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.
The Jolly Time Pop Corn Museum, opened in 2016 within Jolly Time's Koated Kernels Shoppe, celebrates the history of the company's popping success. The store, at 1717 Terminal Drive, is loaded with varieties of popcorn by the American Pop Corn Company, the manufacturer of Jolly Time.
The Milwaukee Railroad complex, constructed in 1917 at 3400 Sioux River Road, first served as a repair and maintenance terminal for steam locomotives, passenger cars and cabooses on the Milwaukee Railroad line. Now, the yard is a museum and testament to an earlier time in American history.
The Bruguier Cabin, Sioux City’s oldest structure, is located in Riverside Park. French fur trader Theophile Bruguier, who is considered the first white settler in Sioux City, built the one-story structure on his farm in 1849.
Situated in Stone State Park, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center includes 14,000 square feet of classroom, exhibit and office space, natural history and live native reptile exhibits, as well as a butterfly and wildflower garden, and outdoor amphitheater and a variety of programs throughout the year.