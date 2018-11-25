SIOUX CITY -- Free refreshments, festive entertainment and even a visit from Santa Claus will occur at the Sioux City Public Museum & Historical Association's Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St.
The historic Victorian-era mansion will be open to the public as a way of saying "thank you" to the community for its support throughout the year.
A musical performance from the Mount Zion Baptist Church Praise Team will take place at 2 p.m., while the West High School Chamber Choir will sing at 3 p.m.
Volunteers on the association's Peirce Mansion Committee have restored the mansion back to its former glory after the Sioux City Public Museum moved downtown in 2011. The renovations have made the Peirce Mansion the perfect venue to rent for special occasions, such as weddings, parties and company events.
Built in 1893 by local developer John Peirce, the home was purchased by the Junior League of Sioux City for $10,000 in 1958. After being donated to the City of Sioux City for use as a cultural building, it served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011.
The mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information on programs at the Peirce Mansion or for rental possibilities, call 712-279-6174 or visit www.siouxcitymuseum.org.