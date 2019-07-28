{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Traveling photographer Christian Begeman will be presenting "How to Chase Rainbows," a program displaying his collection of weather images, at 2 p.m. Aug 4, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

A regular contributor to South Dakota Magazine and an Isabel, South Dakota, native, Begeman will show storm imagery as well as other scenes found along the lesser traveled roads. 

As an extra attraction, John Beeson and the Northwest Iowa Woodcarvers will be displaying and carving inside the Encounter Center's atrium from noon to 4 p.m. Aug 4. 

Both events are free and a reception will follow.

