George Lindblade
SIOUX CITY -- "A Sioux City Treasure," a program hosted by veteran photographer George Lindblade, is at 2 p.m. May 26 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

In his richly illustrated presentation, Lindblade will give audiences a glimpse at his more than 60-year career behind the camera.

This includes his pioneering days as Sioux City's first TV cameraman in the 1950s, a stint as a Los Angeles-based NBC News photographer where he rubbed shoulders with Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope, as well as a return to Sioux City, where he worked at KCAU-TV during the "golden age" for local broadcast news.

Since then, Lindblade has made countless documentaries examining Sioux City's history in addition to operating G.R. Lindblade & Co. and Sioux City Gifts at 1922 Pierce St.

Admission is free for this program and a reception will follow.

