Pianist Mark Valenti to perform at Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Guest pianist Mark Valenti will present a recital at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium on the campus of Dordt University.

Valenti received his master of music degree from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Music from the Philadelphia Musical Academy. In addition to giving solo recitals throughout the United States and Canada, he has performed in France, Belgium, Hungary and Luxembourg. 

"The music I will perform displays the evolution of piano styles from the elegant gracefulness of classicism to the passionate lyricism of romanticism through the atmospheric impressionism of Debussy to the rhythmic percussiveness of modernism," Valenti said.

