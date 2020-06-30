Pianist Steinbach to perform Facebook concert at Encounter Center

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
SIOUX CITY -- Pianist Richard Steinbach will be presenting a concert from the Betty Strong Encounter Center on Facebook at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Currently a music professor at Briar Cliff University, Steinbach has made two appearances at Carnegie Hall and has performed extensively as both a soloist and as a collaborative artist in concerts throughout the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Great Britain, South America and more.
Steinbach's "Music of the Heart" concert can be seen at facebook.com/sclandc.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today