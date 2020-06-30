Pianist Steinbach to perform Facebook concert at Encounter Center

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SIOUX CITY -- Pianist Richard Steinbach will be presenting a concert from the Betty Strong Encounter Center on Facebook at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Currently a music professor at Briar Cliff University, Steinbach has made two appearances at Carnegie Hall and has performed extensively as both a soloist and as a collaborative artist in concerts throughout the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Great Britain, South America and more.