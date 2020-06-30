You are the owner of this article.
Pianist Steinbach to perform Facebook concert at Encounter Center
Richard Steinbach

Pianist Richard Steinbach will be sharing “Music of the Heart” via Facebook from the Betty Strong Encounter Center July 5.

SIOUX CITY -- Pianist Richard Steinbach will be presenting a concert from the Betty Strong Encounter Center on Facebook at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Currently a music professor at Briar Cliff University, Steinbach has made two appearances at Carnegie Hall and has performed extensively as both a soloist and as a collaborative artist in concerts throughout the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Great Britain, South America and more. 

Steinbach's "Music of the Heart" concert can be seen at facebook.com/sclandc

