Play It Forward concert to look at the holidays through music at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Singer Brian Mathers and members from the group Play It Forward will be presenting "A Play It Forward Holiday Happening" -- a musical look at holiday tunes -- as a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook offering.

The show will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at Facebook.com/sclandc as well as at siouxcitylcic.com.

This production will consist of traditional pop and jazz seasonal standards performed in updated arrangements, as well as holiday-adjacent songs a person may not associate with this time of the year.

Known for providing a unique blend of music, satire and commentary designed to entertain all ages and tastes, Play It Forward was formed to support local charitable causes and organizations. It has performed in and around Siouxland for the past decade, contributing to fundraisers that have generated more than $250,000 for local nonprofits.

