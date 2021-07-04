Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps to perform outdoor program

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be hosting an outdoor show with the Michigan-based Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps at noon July 14 on the grounds of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Dressed in replica, red-and-white-and-blue uniforms of George Washington's personal guard, the Corps consists of 40 to 50 students, ages 12-18, who play music from the 17th to the 20th century.

Its members are self-supporting and dedicated to preserving the ancient arts of color guard, fifing and drumming through live performances at parades, historical and patriotic celebrations, concerts, cultural affairs and other civic events.

Admission to see the Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps is free. For information on other Betty Strong Encounter Center programs, call 712-224-5242.

