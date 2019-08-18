{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- "Poetic Reflections from the Past" will be presented at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

A celebration of poetry written by Linnie Poyzer (1884-1965), the presentation will be given by her great-granddaughter Theresa Jackson.

Jackson, a longtime Western Iowa Tech Community College English instructor, became aware of Poyzer's poetry through the booklets of poetry she left that detailed the rural life of a family in the early 20th century.

Admission to this program is free and a reception will follow.  

