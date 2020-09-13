'Political Parties' program to stream live from Betty Strong Encounter Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present “The Rise and Fall of Political Parties: A Hypothesis” by Dr. Don Hickey, Wayne State College professor of history, via Facebook at 2 p.m. Sept. 20.

Hickey’s presentation will seek to explain why political parties succeed and fail. Taking in the sweep of American history, Hickey will offer a hypothesis that speaks to why a party becomes dominant for a time but is then relegated to minority status.

An award-winning author, Dr. Hickey has written numerous books and more than 100 articles. Called “the dean of 1812 scholarship” by The New Yorker magazine, Hickey appeared in the PBS film “War of 1812.”

Hickey is a specialist in early American history and American military history. He is best known for his book “The War of 1812: A Forgotten Conflict” (University of Illinois Press). Hickey holds a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois.

