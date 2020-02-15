Postcard presentation to be held at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host “Flying High Over Sioux City,” a presentation by longtime postcard collector Dave Bishop, at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bishop is a frequent presenter of local postcard history programs at the center, located at 900 Larsen Park Road. He has covered stories of local transportation, restaurants, advertising, floods, and many other topics.

Long before e-mails and texts, postcards were the way people shared images and messages. Bishop will discuss some well-known and not-so-well-known Sioux City sites.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0