Postcard presentation to be held at Betty Strong Encounter Center
View Comments

Postcard presentation to be held at Betty Strong Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Dave Bishop postcard

The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host “Flying High Over Sioux City,” a presentation by longtime postcard collector Dave Bishop, at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host “Flying High Over Sioux City,” a presentation by longtime postcard collector Dave Bishop, at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.

Bishop is a frequent presenter of local postcard history programs at the center, located at 900 Larsen Park Road. He has covered stories of local transportation, restaurants, advertising, floods, and many other topics.

Long before e-mails and texts, postcards were the way people shared images and messages. Bishop will discuss some well-known and not-so-well-known Sioux City sites.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News