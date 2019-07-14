SIOUX CITY -- Historian Scott Culpepper will be presenting "John Adams: Patriot, President and Patriarch of America's First Political Dynasty" at 2 p.m. July 21 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
John Adams took a leading role championing the Patriot cause during the earliest days of the American Revolution. He contributed his legal expertise to the work of the Continental Congress and the creation of the new American republic, said Culpepper, a Dordt University history professor. He served as the second U.S. president after George Washington.
Adams' son, John Quincy Adams, succeeded James Monroe as the sixth U.S. president, making his father one of only two fathers in American history to see his son succeed him in the top office.
Admission to the program is free and a reception will follow.