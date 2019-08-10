{{featured_button_text}}
Sheila and Bob Everhart

SIOUX CITY -- "How Western Music Won the West" will be presented by Smithsonian Traveling Museum of Music artists Bob and Sheila Everhart, at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

An Anita, Iowa-based married couple who have worked to preserve and perform America's rural music, the Everharts have six Smithsonian albums, one Grammy nomination and six award-winning albums. They've also entertained around the world, including New Zealand, China and Europe.

Admission for this program is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the presentation.

