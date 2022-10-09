 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quintessential Winds to perform Encounter Center concert

SIOUX CITY -- Music will fill the air as the Quintessential Winds plays as 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Quintessential Winds is a quintet made up of well-versed musical educators and players. The repertoire of the ensemble includes works by composers Mozart, Georg Lickl, Guillaume Balay, George Gershwin and Charles Dibley.

Admission to the concert is free. A reception will follow.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historic Development, Inc. (MRHD). 

For more information on upcoming programs, call 712-224-5242 or log onto facebook.com/sclandc

