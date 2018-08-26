SIOUX CITY -- "Relation with Creation" with Michael Wandbi Gdeska (Spotted Eagle) O'Connor will be presented at 2 p.m. Sept. 2, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Wandbi Gdeska (Spotted Eagle) O'Connor is a son of the Ihanktonwan Oyate (Yankton Sioux Tribe) of South Dakota. A Sinte Gleska University graduate, a case manager with the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and tribal liaison with the Iowa Department of Human Services, he will examine how a Native American man becomes aware of his relationship with Creation and ways in which he can nurture that bond.
Active in the Sioux City Native American community, he also facilitates the weekly "Fatherhood Is Sacred" parenting classes and conducts a drum group that teaches prayer and ceremonial songs to children.
All Betty Strong Encounter Center programs are free and open to the public. More information can be found at www.siouxcitylcic.com or by calling 712-224-5242.