'Relation with Creation' to be explored at Encounter Center
'Relation with Creation' to be explored at Encounter Center

Michael O'Connor

Michael O'Connor

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Michael O'Connor will discuss "Relation with Creation" at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larson Park Road.

Michael Wanbdi Gdeska (Spotted Eagle) O'Connor will speak to the Native American belief that people, animals, plants and stars are all related. He will bring in plants and discuss their importance to the Native American people.

Admission to this program is free and open to the public.

