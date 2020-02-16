You are the owner of this article.
Riverside the focus of museum's next 'History at High Noon'
SIOUX CITY -- Learn about the development of one of Sioux City's most unique neighborhoods during "History at High Noon: Riverside Story" from 12:05 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

Tom Munson, Sioux City Public Museum

Munson

Archives manager Tom Munson will highlight the history of the neighborhood and how it came to function almost like a town of its own.

According to Munson, Riverside became Sioux City's playground by the 1880s. By the 1890s, northern Riverside boasted three brickyards and a newly established residential addition. Commerce would thrive in Riverside with retailers, churches and schools by the 20th century.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.

