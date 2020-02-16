Riverside the focus of museum's next 'History at High Noon'

SIOUX CITY -- Learn about the development of one of Sioux City's most unique neighborhoods during "History at High Noon: Riverside Story" from 12:05 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Archives manager Tom Munson will highlight the history of the neighborhood and how it came to function almost like a town of its own.
According to Munson, Riverside became Sioux City's playground by the 1880s. By the 1890s, northern Riverside boasted three brickyards and a newly established residential addition. Commerce would thrive in Riverside with retailers, churches and schools by the 20th century.
For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.