SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is inviting kids, preschool through fifth grade, to a drop-in "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" art contest from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 900 Larsen Park Road.
The "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" art contest invites participants to imagine themselves on a trip with the Captains of the Corps of Discovery. The trip can take place anywhere in the world, said educational coordinator Sara Olson.
Art supplies and treats will be supplied.
Three winners will be chosen and each will receive a $50 prize.