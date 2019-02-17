Try 1 month for 99¢
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is inviting kids, preschool through fifth grade, to a drop-in "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" art contest Saturday.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is inviting kids, preschool through fifth grade, to a drop-in "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" art contest from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 900 Larsen Park Road.

The "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" art contest invites participants to imagine themselves on a trip with the Captains of the Corps of Discovery. The trip can take place anywhere in the world, said educational coordinator Sara Olson. 

Art supplies and treats will be supplied. 

Three winners will be chosen and each will receive a $50 prize. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments